Contrary to press reports over the past few days, the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) wishes to clarify that no decision has been taken to sell Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère Live Entertainment is a Lagardère group company that produces many prestigious artists and owns a number of flagship venues, including Folies Bergère, Casino de Paris, Bataclan, Arkea Arena in Bordeaux and the Arena du Pays d'Aix.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

