HALO Hydration Drink Announces International Superstar and Entrepreneur, Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), as Newest Investor and Ambassador

As part of long-term, innovative partnership, "TheMost Bad Ones" Dancers (Pitbull's dance team) will also become equity-holders in HALO.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Sport ("HALO") is delighted to welcome Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), GRAMMY-winner, education advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker to the team. As a result of a cash injection into the Company, the international super-star will become a significant shareholder, and will work with the HALO team to advise on brand development, strategic investor relations, international expansion, as well as marketing initiatives and retail expansion & distribution strategy.

"When we were introduced to HALO, we were excited to be part of the next hydration revolution and new generation of VitaminWater," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "We're delighted to officially announce our partnership with Team HALO and look forward to actively working with them in keeping the world hydrated while at home and on the road. Dale!"

Both HALO (a minority and female-owned business) and Pitbull have a passion for inclusion, equality and a shared vision to help the world hydrate better. And so, in a ground-breaking addition to the partnership, Pitbull's revered six-woman dance team, "TheMost Bad Ones", will also become shareholders in HALO. The beverage's unrivalled functionality, health benefits and delicious taste, will keep the dancers hydrated all day (and all night). The broad-based collaboration also includes donating a portion of sales to Pitbull's SLAM! Academy.

Speaking of his newest investor partner, CEO and Co-Founder Anshuman Vohra, said - "As someone who has long been inspired by Armando's music, his self-made story, and his selflessness for and on behalf of the community at large, I am also very impressed with his entrepreneurial endeavors and astute eye for venture capital investments."Robin Shobin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, added, "I am excited that Pitbull has taken a strong interest in supporting a business that aims to better the health of Americans. Sugar laden drinks continue to bring a host of health problems globally and Pitbull's support in our mission is invaluable." HALO is available in select retail outlets across the country and nationwide on www.halosport.com and Amazon.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195213/HALO_x_Armando_Christian_Perez_Announcement.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195212/HALO_Sport.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195211/HALO_Logo.jpg