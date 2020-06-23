Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Industry 4.0 is the next phase of digitalization in the manufacturing sector that is driven by factors including the proliferation of data volumes, growth of connectivity and computational power, and key advancements in manufacturing innovations. Although they are still in the early stages of development, smart factory and industry 4.0 have already begun transforming manufacturing.

According to Infiniti's industry experts, 'Digitization is important, but most companies are not prepared enough.'

According to experts at Infiniti Research, developing the right digital capabilities for becoming a manufacturing 4.0 organization requires a strategic step-by-step approach. The key steps critical to success includes:

Evaluate existing capabilities with expectations

Begin with pilot projects

Map capabilities required to achieve desired goals

Embrace digital capabilities

