SmartCone Technologies, Inc.: SmartCone Aims to Dominate the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

OTTOWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / SmartCone Technologies, Inc. has created the world's first Telecom grade mobile industrial backplane for Industrial Internet of Thangs (IIoT) system integrators. Unlike other IIoT systems, SmartCone's backplane is modular and scalable. Large organizations are looking for a robust single IIoT technology that can span multiple use cases to increase safety, streamline operations and drive profitability, which is critical in the post-COVID-19 economy.

The new IIot backplane enables large system integrators to deliver data rich industrial solutions to the largest companies in the world. The backplane is part of SmartCone's Click-IoT architecture which provides a single system to address multiple use cases at the same time without having individual power supplies and ethernet ports. The backplane also comes with options like LTE, Private LTE, Sub-1Ghz and more. SmartCone has most recently proven the capability of their IIoT system by creating the Next Generation Freight Tracking System for one of the world's largest logistics companies.

When paired with SmartCone's industrial power supply module, it ensures complex sensor system can run with ease, all receiving the proper power needed to run smoothly. Containing Ethernet, USB and Power capabilities, the Backplane allows adding quickly new devices to our Click-IoT stack while allowing for easy communication between devices and power management. This robust, industrial grade system also provides mechanical support and mounting for many of our custom electronics, ensuring that the whole system is resistant to shock and vibration, with custom mounting points and stand-offs to keep boards cool and safely attached.

About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone™ solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com

