Esri, the global leader in GIS, location intelligence, and mapping technology, today announced that the independent market research firm Forrester recognized the company in The Forrester Wave: Location Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2020 Evaluation. The report acknowledges Esri's leadership in location intelligence technology and highlights the company's long-term commitment to the development of a shared global geospatial infrastructure.

The Forrester report notes, "The key strength of Esri's platform is its complete set of location intelligence capabilities. It has depth and strength in multiple areas, including data management, data products, spatial visualization and analytics, and location intelligence execution."

"We think Forrester's recognition demonstrates that Esri is providing a truly scalable GIS platform," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "With the world becoming more interconnected each day, the ability to understand, organize, visualize, and utilize spatial data will be increasingly critical, and we are happy to contribute with our platform."

In the report, authored by James McCormick, Esri received the highest ranking in the spatial visualization and analytics and location intelligence data management criteria. Esri also received the highest score in the Current Offering and Market Presence categories.

"We are continually improving our location intelligence platform, ArcGIS, by innovating new tools and capabilities," said Dirk Gorter, Esri head of product management. "Esri provides a complete location intelligence platform that is used across many industries, supporting customers with a range of needs and applying geospatial analytics for market and customer analytics, suitability analysis (e.g., retail site selection), spatial data management (e.g., utilities), and logistics and supply chain management. Esri's platform is also used for emergency response efforts, most recently in the fight against the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic."

To learn more about Esri's ranking in The Forrester Wave: Location Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2020 Evaluation, visit go.esri.com/ForresterWave2020.

