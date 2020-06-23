ExpressTruckTax: Truckers Across the Nation are Gearing up for the 2020-2021 Form 2290 Tax Season

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / When the IRS begins officially accepting the 2020-2021 Form 2290 on July 1, truckers across the nation will need to renew their proof of Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) payment.

Unlike many other tax deadlines, the HVUT deadline has not been delayed because of COVID-19. Every one of the 3.5 million truck drivers in America will need to file new returns by August 31.

By filing the 2020-2021 Form 2290 before June 30 with ExpressTruckTax, truckers will be able to avoid the delays that inevitably occur during the rush of peak season. ExpressTruckTax takes the stress out of the Form 2290, by transmitting returns to the IRS on July 1 for clients who filed early. Those returns will be among the first accepted by the IRS and sent back with a stamped Schedule 1 (proof of payment).

Additionally, if early filers choose to pay their HVUT tax by EFTPS, check, or money order, they will not need to send payment to the IRS until August 31, 2020. Truckers can visit https://www.expresstrucktax.com/ to get started.

ExpressTruckTax provides a simplified, interview-style e-filing solution designed to get truckers back on the road as quickly as possible. "Our cloud-based solution and 100% US-based support mean that truckers can file from anywhere, in just a matter of minutes," says ExpressAmber of SPAN Enterprises. "We make it possible for truckers to get their 2290 done and get back to doing what they do best: driving."

ExpressTruckTax has been the market-leader in Form 2290 e-filing for the last ten years.

