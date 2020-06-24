Authority Titans: Dropshipping Made Easy with Jared Oks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / It's understandable when people have hesitations about something they do not entirely understand. The same is true when it involves going into business - no one would dare put their money on something they've only just heard about. Dropshipping expert, Jared Oks, is about to change people's perception about the unique e-commerce business model that made him rich.

A unique feature of dropshipping as a business is that it doesn't require a person to store inventory. It automatically spares the person from spending on expensive rental and storage costs. All that is involved in it is connecting with manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, or suppliers and making their high-ticket products available in one's online store. A dropshipper sends the order and shipping details directly to the source of the item. The latter will take care of shipping the item to the client.

In dropshipping, the entrepreneur earns either through a percentage cut or the difference between the wholesaler price and the selling price. Jared strongly recommends that people should only go for products that sell for $500 and up. His team has sold items as high as $25,000. This made him realize that with the right packaging and connections, anything can be sold on a dependable e-commerce platform.

23-year-old, Oks, started contemplating the idea of starting a business while in college. He realized by then that he wasn't cut out to work 8 hours a day in a cubicle job. He understood that the only way he could achieve his dream lifestyle is to start his own business. His first business venture wasn't a success. Jared and his college roommate lost thousands and ended up broke and in debt.

Fortunately, someone believed in him enough to invest in his second attempt at developing his own business. Jared finally hit a gold mine. At present, he runs six stores, 4 of which are his own. Collectively, the stores earn nearly $1,000,000 each month in sales just two years from their establishment. His e-commerce business has allowed him to buy his real estate and start an impressive stock market portfolio. He knows that none of these would have happened if he decided to stay in school and wait to be hired after graduation.

To help aspiring businesses become successful at dropshipping, Jared launched an online community called Have More Than Money. The community offers one-on-one mentorship that paves the way for success and fulfillment in life. Through this, Jared hopes to simplify dropshipping as a business to members so that they, too, can enjoy what he is now reaping as a young businessman.

An e-book titled, "How to Have More Than Money," is available for free to anyone who signs up in the site. Jared hopes to empower more people and make them confident enough to try out the same business model that made him a successful person. Dropshipping may not be for everybody, but surely, someone out there is more than willing to take a risk to create a better life.

Jared's achievement can be anyone's success with the right amount of determination and hard work. At the end of the day, it's not the business model that makes someone rich, but the unseen personal values that drive a person to work even when he doesn't feel like it.

