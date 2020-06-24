On June 19, Turkey announced that it would use Chinese Yuan as the swap currency while importing bills from China, further strengthening the financial and trade cooperation between Turkey and China. It is expected that the settlement amount of Chinese Yuan in Turkey will be further expanded in the future.

ECVV.com has focused on Turkey and other countries along the "one belt one road" and launched Safebuy service in 2017, which is designed to ensure the safety of payment, ensure safe delivery of goods purchased and resolve the pain points for global buyers that source products from China.

ECVV Safebuy service includes supplier identification and prequalification, quotation management, auditing, product development and testing; contracting and supplier selection, QC management, logistics management, payment and supplier development, custom clearance, warehousing service and other services.

ECVV Safebuy service has been availed of by more than 3,000 international customers since its launch and has helped clients to save money, save time and be worry-free while sourcing and procuring products from China. From government agencies, manufacturers, wholesale retailers, to service centers the ECVV Safebuy service garnered rave reviews from every section.

With 13 years of service accumulation, ECVV Safebuy service has been newly upgraded recently to better provide global customers with office supplies, IT equipment, hardware tools, security products, instruments and meters, mechanical equipment and accessories, electrical lighting, chemicals and other MRO products. The one-stop sourcing service covers the MRO products required for the operation, production and maintenance of overseas enterprises, and offers an overall solution for the MRO requirements in the entire work scenario. ECVV Safebuy service is dedicated to serving global clients of large, medium, and small-sized enterprises, improving transaction security and procurement efficiency, and reducing total procurement costs.

Turkey is an important country in the Eurasian continent. ECVV will continue to delve deeply into the purchasing intention and requirements of Turkish market and provide buyers with one-stop MRO all-category global sourcing services. ECVV hopes to bring more quality suppliers and products to Turkish market and to assist all of its international clients to save money, save time, while helping them be worry-free while sourcing from China and promoting the development of bilateral economic and trade between China and Turkey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005953/en/

Contacts:

Shenzhen ECVV Network Technology Corp., Ltd

Sunny Shuai

support@ecvv.com

+86 0755-33941239

https://www.ecvv.com/