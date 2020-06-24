Atos International: Atos to acquire Managed Detection and Response Leader Paladion

Paris, June 24, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces an agreement to acquire Paladion , a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services, to strengthen its global cybersecurity services. This acquisition will bring Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities to the Atos portfolio and create the next generation of Atos' Prescriptive Security Operations Center offering.



Paladion is a global leader in cloud-native Managed Detection and Response, delivering to 400+ clients in 12 countries. Its AI-driven technology has consistently been recognized by market analysts for enabling highly effective threat anticipation, detection and response. Its unique technology, combined with Atos' R&D capabilities in AI, threat and risk-based analytics, will enhance Atos' prescriptive security platforms and operations.

The Paladion Security Delivery centers in US, Middle East and India will join the wide network of Atos global Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and benefit from Atos' unique go-to-market, while strengthening Atos' position in key growing markets and its ability to deliver at a competitive cost globally.

"Atos was looking for the right and solid asset to enter an emerging and yet very competitive market, that of Managed Detection & Response. We found with Paladion a mature team and advanced technology built to deliver outcomes and reduce customers risks.Their cloud-native technology will be an asset for our expansion strategies in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, providing our customers with accelerated business transformation." says Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos. "Paladion is truly customer-centric and displays extremely high customer retention, which is in line with Atos' values."

Headquartered in Reston, VA, United States, Paladion, led by Rajat Mohanty, CEO, was founded in 2000 and has since grown to more than 800 employees and cybersecurity experts worldwide with more than $29m turnover in 2019. The company combines its cyber security specialists with proprietary MDR platform and SOCs to deliver faster security outcomes.

"We believe this is an industry-defining deal, combining the scale and resources of Atos in managed security services with Paladion's cloud-delivered managed detection and response technology. We are excited to join forces with Atos and together become the cybersecurity provider of choice for global organizations in their digital journey." says Rajat Mohanty, CEO at Paladion.

With their combined expertise, Paladion and Atos intend to bring their technology and business knowledge assets to build the extended Detection & Response capability that customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q4 2020.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Paladion

Paladion is a next-generation cybersecurity provider to technology, manufacturing, and cloud-first companies across the United States, Middle East and Asia. They are consistently recognized and rated by independent technology advisory firms for their Managed Detection and Response Services, Cloud Security, and Vulnerability Management & Response services, which is anchored by their patented Artificial Intelligence platform - AIsaac.

For more information, please visit https://www.paladion.net.

