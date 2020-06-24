DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD 2020-06-24 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") - ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to Pepkor's announcements published yesterday and today. Yesterday Pepkor announced its intention to conduct a non pre-emptive placing of up to 172.5 million ordinary shares in the authorised but unissued share capital of the Company (the "*Placement Shares*") to certain institutional investors (the "*Placement*"), which represents up to 4.95% of the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. The Placement is a precautionary measure to strengthen Pepkor's financial flexibility and liquidity position in the light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting macro-economic pressure. In addition to other cash-saving initiatives already undertaken by the Group, the Placement will help Pepkor to further enhance the liquidity profile and increase resilience of its balance sheet, should a more negative macro-economic scenario realise. At the same time Pepkor gave an update on the trading environment since May 2020. This morning Pepkor announced the successful completion of this bookbuild. The full announcements are available on Pepkor's website www.pepkor.co.za. Stellenbosch, 24 June 2020 2020-06-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1077309 End of News DGAP News Service 1077309 2020-06-24

