A plan in the Australian state of New South Wales to build a 3 GW renewable energy zone has already attracted US$26.4 billion of project proposals, and the state government is now quadrupling its funding support.From pv magazine Australia Plans to deliver 3 GW of firmed renewable energy in the Australian state of New South Wales have generated massive interest from prospective developers. The state government has received 113 registrations of interest, totaling 27 GW and valued at AU$38 billion (US$26.4 billion). The program is designed to unlock a huge pipeline of large-scale renewable energy ...

