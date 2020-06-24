AES has released a request for proposal to buy up to 1 GW of new renewable projects as part of its partnership with Google. From pv magazine USA AES has released a massive request for proposal (RFP) seeking to purchase up to 1 GW of energy, environmental attributes, ancillary services, and capacity from new renewable energy projects, as part of a partnership with Google that began in November to help the company reach its clean energy goals. While this is a huge amount of capacity to be procured at once, it's well in line with Google's purchasing history, as the company has already contracted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...