Please be informed that Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 June 2020. Name: Shape Robotics ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061273125 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SHAPE ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 6.825.102 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 38 32 26 56 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 197194 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781483