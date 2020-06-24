Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
23.06.20
17:35 Uhr
125,50 Euro
+1,48
+1,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,58125,1808:48
124,82125,3023.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2020 | 08:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNIT A/S: 8/2020 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT infrastructure and SAP Basis operations of the Danish Defence

Company announcement no. 8/2020
Søborg/Copenhagen, June 24, 2020

NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT infrastructure and SAP Basis operations of the Danish Defence

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has been awarded a seven-year agreement, with an option of up to three-year extension, with the Danish Defence. The agreement covers operations of the Danish Defence's IT-infrastructure and SAP basis. The contract represents a value of a low triple-digit DKK million amount.

A standstill period commences today and ends July 3, 2020.

The agreement increases NNIT's backlog for 2020 and forward, but does not change NNIT's guidance for 2020.

Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Jens Blüitgen Binger
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3079 9222
jblb@nnit.com

Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8141
hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

Attachment

  • 08 20200624 Company announcement NNIT awarded contract with the Danish Defence [D1] EN v1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ebabb622-d8e9-46bc-a1e8-689b81333a39)
SAP-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.