Trusted. Tested. showcases more than 50 everyday products that typically pass through SGS's testing laboratories - from lipsticks and shoes to mobile phones and strollers. With the strapline 'It's only trusted because it's tested', SGS aims to bring its brand closer to the end user and reinforce the importance of testing, inspection and certification in shaping consumer choice and driving up standards.

The campaign will also reinforce to manufacturers, importers, exporters and retailers, SGS's place as a global market leader and the competitive advantage it brings for consumer confidence and brand protection.

Julie Cabrol, Global Marketing and Communication Director, Consumer and Retail, SGS, said: "The strength of our new campaign lies in its simplicity and impact. It shows SGS's footprint on our day-to-day life. From the coffee mug you sip from at breakfast to the bed you lie on at night, everything you touch or use during the day has been tested to ensure safety and quality. There is only one way to know you can trust the product you buy - it's been tested."

With a launch date of June 24 - the campaign is scheduled to roll-out globally across digital and print channels over a two to three-year period, with new products being introduced at staged intervals.

SGS's Consumer Goods and Retail services include:

Testing & Certification: a full range of product testing, from material testing, such as safety and functionality tests, to certification. SGS aims to ensure products are as good at protecting consumers and meeting expectations as claimed

Inspection: production checks before, during and after production, as well as retail store checks to verify the quality of raw materials and production, marking and packaging, and product presentation

Technical assistance: support with projects incorporating social responsibility solutions, factory quality assessment and label reviews and claims verification. Additionally, SGS acts as a regulatory advisory service, providing training and private label support

With a reputation for excellence in inspection, testing, certification and verification, SGS also offers consultancy and cross-business services to improve sustainability across organizations and supply chains.

