Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Heftige Insiderkäufe deuten auf bevorstehendes Mega-Event hin!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Lang & Schwarz
24.06.20
10:34 Uhr
2.147,50 Euro
-5,50
-0,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.143,002.152,0010:35
2.228,002.229,0023.06.