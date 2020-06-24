Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Frankfurt
23.06.20
08:01 Uhr
20,100 Euro
-0,460
-2,24 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,16021,28010:14
21,16021,28010:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2020 | 10:05
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar receives a significant order of eco-efficient mobile equipment and services from ACFS in Australia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 JUNE 2020 AT 11 AM

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments

  • Kalmar Empty Container Handlers (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e33cb958-cf08-426d-a90d-50d9c0b2900e)
  • Kalmar Eco Reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6930e376-2936-42db-89f9-010481968f65)
  • Kalmar Empty Container Handler (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9cc6b3be-27a2-4cc2-88f1-e60ecc39ab00)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
