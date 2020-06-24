The Swiss utility will sell the ancillary services offered to energy network operator Fingrid by the 30 MW/30 MWh lithium-ion Yllikkälä Power Reserve One battery provided by French renewables company Neoen.Swiss public energy utility Axpo will market the grid balancing services offered by the largest energy storage facility planned to date in the Nordic nations. A press release issued by the energy company - which also invests in nuclear and natural gas - stated the 30 MW/30 MWh Yllikkälä Power Reserve One lithium-ion battery system is due to be operational near Lappeenranta, in southeast Finland ...

