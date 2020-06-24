Internet Advertising Market to Witness Increased Online Spending & Budgeting for Video Advertisement Production: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet advertising market size is expected to retain a high CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increase in online spending and budgeting for ad video production have resulted in a high market growth. Digital disruption is causing e-commerce companies to become more specialized in their domain as new market entrants are making moves to enhance their ad revenues by undertaking a strategic approach to leverage their market position. Widened scope of E-commerce and digital platforms with customized ad features have made easy for online players to target audience and convert them into potential leads. In addition, use of AI and data analysis techniques and tools have offered E-commerce companies with immense amount of concrete data to support their ad objectives. This has further resulted into extrapolation of lucrative insights for consumer journey and drive ad intent for users.

The drivers to the Internet advertising market comprise increase in competition between social media channels, internet start-ups, and mobile platforms. Digital transformation from desktop to mobile-based experience for E-commerce has propelled a huge adoption of online marketing practices. In addition, the high penetration of smartphones with advanced operating system and user interface enables novel opportunities for customized advertising experience. Lead generation techniques have gained a huge momentum owing to the rise in number of online users. User engagement and customer analytic tools have empowered Internet marketing companies with a high rate of customer experience creating a positive impact on market growth. On contrary, fraudulent advertisements, misleading marketing concepts and deceptive practices have augmented the challenges for authentic online marketing techniques in the internet market space.

Based on type, the Internet advertising market has been segmented as mobile ads, search ads, classified ads, digital video ads, and others. Mobile ads have been at the forefront of Internet advertising space owing to increase in use of smartphones. High attention span of mobile users enables ad companies to display relevant ads for users based on their search queries. Digital video ads have gained the second leading position owing to increase in demand for short films to create brand awareness.

Based on applications, the Internet advertising market has been segmented as automotive, retail, financial services, consumer goods, telecom, and entertainment. Consumer goods dominate the application category due to awareness and daily updates in the retail segment. For instance, online grocery gained a high impetus in the past few years owing to high customer engagement via advertisement analytics. Entertainment is the second leading market due to presence of key players and enormous ad budgets. Celebrity endorsements are the major driver to boost the growth for entertainment category.

Based on region, the Internet advertising Industry has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Asia Pacific market dominates the global scenario owing to high number of online users and presence of online startups. The regional markets have started adopting novel techniques for digital production and have resulted in creating organic growth for customer base via online advertisements. North America is one of the leading markets owing to rise in online spending and creation of unique content.

Some of the key players in Internet advertising market are Alphabet, Facebook, Yahoo, Microsoft, Tencent, Twitter, Alibaba, Baidu, Amazon, eBay, Soho, Pandora, and LinkedIn. The key players are adopting novel growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, significant spending on digital video production, and creativity for user engagement and experience. In addition, the key players are also focusing on search queries by users and their time spent with search engines.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Internet Advertising from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Internet Advertising market.

Market Segmentation

Leading players of Internet Advertising including:

Alphabet



Facebook



Baidu



Yahoo! Inc



Microsoft



Alibaba



Tencent



Twitter



Aol(Verizon Communications)



eBay



Linkedin



Amazon



IAC



Soho



Pandora

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Search Ads



Mobile Ads



Banner Ads



Classified Ads



Digital Video Ads



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail



Automotive



Entertainment



Financial Services



Telecom



Consumer Goods

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

