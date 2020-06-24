As announced on June 10, 2020, and conditional upon the closing of the ongoing transaction between SEMAFO Inc. and Endeavour Corporation, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of SEMAFO Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: SMF ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA8169221089 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 84981 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the shares of SEMAFO Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, June 24, 2020. Thereafter, the trading in the shares will be halted. The shares will finally be delisted upon closing of the relevant transaction, expected to occur on or about June 29, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB