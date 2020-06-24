Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020
EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall
24.06.2020 | 12:04
EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool (NEAT), 2020 in the Automation Focus market segment. NEAT's evaluation analyzed the performance of vendors offering process discovery and mining technology.

EdgeVerve

The NEAT evaluated 15 vendors on both their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements'. EdgeVerve Systems was rated as a leader for exhibiting both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation highlighted EdgeVerve System's strength as -

  • Desktop observer for process discovery with/without user intervention
  • Identify automation opportunities powered by a proprietary algorithm
  • Automation Prioritization: expresses more information over a single automation score
  • Flexible (floating) licensing model
  • Partnership to provide end-to-end process view

The report cites, "EdgeVerve's AssistEdge Discover, in the past 1.5 years, has taken strides to deliver value to its clients. The platform's RPA-related features are well developed, which is no surprise considering the company has a history in that space."

AssistEdge Discover, EdgeVerve's process discovery offering empowers organizations with deep process insights, driving success, and impact across the organization in the areas of process transformation, automation strategy, operational productivity, audit and compliance.

For a full copy of the report, please click here

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg

