Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 273.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 276.42p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.17p