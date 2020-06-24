Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 
Tradegate
24.06.20
13:00 Uhr
216,20 Euro
-4,80
-2,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
PR Newswire
24.06.2020
Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

AUBAGNE, France, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the virtual combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (ASM) of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders passed the resolution to pay a dividend of €0.34 per share for fiscal 2019. The previous year's dividend was €0.57 per share. The total profit distributed will be €31.3 million after €52.5 million in the previous year.

Sartorius logo

The ASM granted discharge to all directors by a large majority.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

ASM documents

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/shareholders-meeting

Press images

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

July 21, 2020 - Publication of first-half figures for 2020
October 20, 2020 - Publication of nine-month figures for 2020

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approx. 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,440.6 million.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123369/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 PR Newswire
