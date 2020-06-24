Nighthawk Gold Corp: Nighthawk Resumes Exploration Activities on its Indin Lake Gold Property

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX:NHK)(OTCQX:MIMZF) previously announced the temporary suspension of exploration activities on its Indin Lake Gold Property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada as a cautionary measure due to the emerging Covid-19 pandemic (see press release dated March 27, 2020).

Nighthawk has been in discussions with the territorial government and health officials to determine a course of action to resume exploration activities. Based on recently updated public health orders pertaining to transient workers in the mineral exploration industry who work out of remote camps, the Company plans to resume exploration activities within the second week of July and will target completion of its previously announced 25,000-metre drill program. Three drills will focus on the continued exploration of the Colomac Gold Project, as well as some of its more prominent satellite targets including the Leta Arm Gold Project and the Treasure Island Gold Project. Preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate was not affected, and the Company expects to release those results within the coming weeks.

Dr. Michael Byron, President & CEO commented, "We are eager to resume our exploration efforts to continue to unlock the value from our highly prospective land package. In spite of working with a shortened drill season, we are confident that we will be able to complete our originally planned 25,000 metre program. Drilling will be split roughly equally between Colomac and some of our satellite targets that warrant follow-up work. We look forward to providing results of our efforts as they become available."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 12 months.

