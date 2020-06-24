Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

BARINGEMERGING EUROPE PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 May 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Lukoil 9.60% Gazprom 8.64% Sberbank 8.23% Norilsk Nickel 6.72% AO Tatneft 5.06% PZU 4.47% X5 Retail Group 4.16% Cd Project 4.03% Novatek 3.98% Mobile Telesystems 3.65%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 May 2020 was as follows: