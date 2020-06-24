Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 24
BARINGEMERGING EUROPE PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 May 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|9.60%
|Gazprom
|8.64%
|Sberbank
|8.23%
|Norilsk Nickel
|6.72%
|AO Tatneft
|5.06%
|PZU
|4.47%
|X5 Retail Group
|4.16%
|Cd Project
|4.03%
|Novatek
|3.98%
|Mobile Telesystems
|3.65%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 May 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|68.74%
|Poland
|13.33%
|Turkey
|11.24%
|Greece
|1.88%
|Czech Republic
|1.14%
|Kuwait
|0.89%
|Romania
|0.63%
|Other European
|0.11%
|Cash & Equivalent
|2.04%
