River Rock Laundry Goes "All In" with PayRange

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / River Rock Laundry Inc., Ontario, Canada, is exclusively offering PayRange and coin as payment options on their equipment, making them the largest laundry route operator in Canada to leverage the PayRange mobile payment functionality. Founded in 2018 by laundry industry professionals seeking to create a modern, streamlined experience for building owners/managers and their residents, River Rock is on a trajectory to triple in size by 2022.

PayRange is a network that digitizes payments in unattended retail through a mobile app. PayRange provides hardware that can be installed easily, even in previously unnetworked machines, and leverages users' cellular connection to make payments with Bluetooth technology.

"We're growing exponentially and want that growth to reflect our core values of being easy to work with and providing exceptional customer experiences. Offering PayRange as a payment option is a natural fit because it's simple and secure to use," says Jeff Gilpin, President of River Rock Laundry. "We're staying ahead of the innovation curve by offering mobile pay as more Canadians not only expect but prefer to pay with their mobile device. We've seen that adding PayRange boosts laundry revenue in no small part because of the great experience residents have with it, including taking advantage of promotions and loyalty programs that we can offer through the app."

About River Rock:

River Rock Laundry Inc. is a Canadian provider of vended laundry equipment and service to the multi-residential housing industry in Ontario. River Rock provides innovative resident services and payment options coupled with traditional, customer-centric values. Their goal is to raise the bar on what property owners/managers and their residents can expect from a laundry services provider by being nimble and easy to work with, boosting laundry revenue, and making laundry day a great experience.

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small-ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 3 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com .

