Top pharma, global service providers and independent auditors collaborate to ensure the ethical sourcing of regulated services

Scientist.com, the healthcare industry's leading marketplace for life science research, announced today the launch of VERIF.i, a standardized supplier pre-assessment program. Research organizations use VERIF.i to evaluate the facilities, personnel and processes supporting the sourcing of human biological samples and research services involving animals. Supplier pre-assessments improve quality management, reduce costs and reduce risk.

"VERIF.i enables suppliers to differentiate themselves from their peers while also enabling customers to gain valuable, unbiased insight into their procedures and expertise," stated Matt McLoughlin, Scientist.com's VP of Compliance Categories. "The program streamlines the proactive assessment of suppliers, reducing costs and saving time."

On-site assessments are expensive, resource intensive and time consuming for customers and suppliers. Scientist.com developed VERIF.i to provide a new approach to supplier pre-assessments that helps both sides of the market. Independent 3rd party auditors use a customized, industry developed checklist to confirm that a supplier's facilities, processes and systems meet a customer's research and regulatory requirements. The pre-assessments help customers select suppliers in an accelerated manner with more confidence and less risk.

"For all projects, our international team of auditors employs quality control measures and follows appropriate SOPs to ensure that our work meets each client's high standards," stated Cheri A. Wilczek, President and Founder of ClinAudits. "As an independent, 3rd party auditing and consulting organization, we provide Scientist.com's client base with an additional layer of due diligence when using VERIF.i pre-assessments to decide which suppliers to work with for their individual organization."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $39 million from 5AM Ventures, Leerink Transformation Partners and Heritage Provider Network among others.

