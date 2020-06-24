The following information is based on the press release from NetEnt AB (NetEnt) published on June 24, 2020 and may be subject to change. Evolution Gaming Group AB (Evolution Gaming) has announced a voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of NetEnt, whereby every one (1) NetEnt share held entitles their holder to 0.1306 Evolution Gaming shares. Provided that the offer is completed and NetEnt requests a delisting of the share, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation and change the contract base to Evolution Gaming (EVO) as well as series names of existing options, forwards and futures in NetEnt (NETB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781519