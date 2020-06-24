iManage Delivers AI and Knowledge Management to All Document Management Users with 'Knowledge Unlocked' Solution

Productized AI and Knowledge Management solution available in three tiers, enabling organizations of any size to work smarter

CHICAGO, June 24, 2020, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced the availability of iManage RAVN Knowledge Unlocked. With Knowledge Unlocked, iManage has productized Knowledge Management and RAVN AI, making them accessible to a broader market through packaged solutions that are easy to deploy and use, cost-effective, and tightly integrated with the industry's leading document and email management product, iManage Work 10.



As an industry first, iManage is enabling law firms, legal departments, and professional services organizations of any size to tap into the power of AI with Work 10 plug-ins that minimize the need for dedicated Knowledge Management (KM) staff, AI expertise, or outside services. IT-implemented and user-driven, Knowledge Unlocked enables knowledge workers to capture and reuse important data locked in data repositories, mine best practices, and identify knowledge and experts across their organizations to get to the information they need, when they need it - saving time and money. Knowledge Unlocked delivers on the promise of KM for everyone and levels the playing field so that organizations of all sizes and resources have access to KM and AI.

"With Knowledge Unlocked, we're making AI technology consumable by new audiences with tangible solutions they can easily implement today," said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. "We're democratizing the use of AI so it's no longer the exclusive domain of large organizations that can leverage large budgets and outside professional services engagements. Any organization that wants to can take advantage of this."

Three Different Editions and Easy Upgradeability

Knowledge Unlocked brings together various KM and AI capabilities - including classification, search, and machine learning - in an integrated package, taking what would previously have been individual products and combining them to solve specific KM problems with greater efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The Knowledge Unlocked solution extends the document retrieval-oriented search of Work 10 to knowledge search that enables organizations to surface relevant matters, clauses, people or expertise that could be of value to the user. Extending the solution to other sources of knowledge and data provides a deeper analysis that can multiply that value many-fold.

Knowledge Unlocked is available in three editions - Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise - each with an increasing level of capability and sophistication.

Knowledge Unlocked Essentials is the fastest and easiest way to get started. Simply add it on to iManage Work and immediately create value for end users by adding powerful knowledge search features along with the power to find experts, similar matters, and relevant clauses, or deal documents held within Work10. This edition also enables clients to configure Work 10 to manage simple knowledge management submission and curation processes out of the box.

Knowledge Unlocked Professional enhances the breadth and depth of the search results by extending knowledge and knowledge search to the most commonly requested additional document repositories, such as Microsoft SharePoint or file shares, business intelligence data sources, such as Elite, and third-party curation datasets such as Practical Law.

Knowledge Unlocked Enterprise is designed for clients with mature Knowledge Management processes who wish to not only add custom search features or custom submission and curation workflow but also wish to integrate RAVN document review capabilities, in order to automate and reduce the cost of knowledge content curation from internally produced content.

Organizations that start with the Essentials edition and want to go deeper with KM and AI, can easily upgrade to the Professional or Enterprise editions. The tiers have been designed so that organizations don't have to go through expensive system replacement to get to the next level in AI - they can continue to build upon Knowledge Unlocked.

"Many organizations love the promise of AI, but are concerned about the potential cost and risk," said Carmel. "We've taken the best practices gained from many projects we've successfully delivered, since acquiring RAVN, and prepackaged them into easily deployed solutions. Knowledge Unlocked Essentials gives everyone - regardless of size - access to powerful AI technology delivering powerful insights into their documents and data that help them work smarter."

