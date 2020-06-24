CRi Launches World's First Climate Resilient Internet, Certified to Withstand Extreme Weather

Internet vulnerability is a largely unaddressed concern as extreme weather causes more and longer outages

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Climate Resilient Internet, LLC (CRi) today announced the world's first internet service, certified for resilience to the extremes of climate change. The company is alerting business and policy leaders about internet vulnerability and advancing new best practices to confront the crisis of longer and more costly blackouts.

The problem is that-despite the proliferation of wireless-all data ultimately reaches the internet by fiber optic cable, buried underground or strung across telephone poles. Most of the infrastructure was installed in the 1990's, and with all of it ground-based and vulnerable to widescale weather events and power disruptions, CRi asserts that only an aerial solution affords the necessary resilience where losing the internet is not an option.

Co-founders, Steven Kelly and David Theodore combine business and technological acumen to meet CRi's mission. Steven also founded Timberline Communications, a leader in wireless construction, and has supported major carriers through decades of hurricanes, blizzards and two terror attacks. David is a wireless internet pioneer whose "fixed wireless" solution forms the basis for home and business service delivered by ISPs and carriers worldwide.

"We founded CRi to raise awareness to the impact of climate change on the internet and to advance new best practices as a matter of corporate responsibility and public policy," said CEO Steven Kelly. David Theodore, the company's CTO, added, "The internet isn't so complicated, and neither is the vulnerability problem. We're repurposing existing technology around a new standard, certified for climate resilience. Our approach complements fiber infrastructure, like data lifeboats, to protect an organization's most critical data."

Claude Aiken, CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), said, "On behalf of our 900 members that provide broadband access to millions of business customers, we view climate change and extreme weather as a major issue and a threat to our telecom infrastructure and our customers. We applaud Climate Resilient Internet for raising this important issue and for taking the initiative to develop best practices that deserve the attention of the entire WISP community and all industries that rely on data."

