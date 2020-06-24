Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that outlines three use cases for big data analyticsin food industry.

The food industry impacts the whole world. Everyone consumes food, and a majority of people are employed in some portion of the food industry, whether at the farm, in a supermarket, or in some part of the food chain. In a market that affects the majority of population, any innovation or improvement in efficiency always has a far-reaching effect. And with the rapid growth and expansion of big data, companies and researchers in the food industry are finding new ways of improving operations from end to end of the food supply chain.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted annually. By using big data analytics to closely monitor inventory levels, it is possible to reduce food wastage without constantly ending up with bare shelves."

Big Data Analytics in Food Industry: 3 Use Cases

1. Farming- In the food industry, big data analytics also allow farmers to detect problems early on and take action to prevent or minimize them. This improves production and efficiency of the farm and reduces waste.

2. Processing and transportation- Big data analytics can provide valuable analytics insights on processing and transportation of the farm produce. Big data also helps in determining the best transportation method and helps in optimizing routes.

3. Food safety and nutrition- Big data analytics can help food industry players to analyze data regarding food safety. Analyzing data can also help in faster recalls and driving automation thus, saving a significant amount of money.

