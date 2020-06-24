Media Officers: Badr El Battahi Says Switching His Profession Was All That Made Him a Self-made Entrepreneur

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / It is only after the years of education, you get to do the job of your dreams. After pursuing a degree in Computer Science, Badr El Battahi took a decision to make a career in social media. Well, it was an altogether different field as per his educational qualification. When you have such a highly qualified degree, it is enough to get you a job in the world's best companies. The Moroccan entrepreneur had that option, but he wanted to create a brand of his own.

After his education, he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2011. Born in Casablanca, he is now based in Dubai and is one of the richest entrepreneurs. It was a decade ago, he tapped on the potential of social media as the next big thing. "I was well-versed with information technology and had pretty decent knowledge and skills about software and hardware. The decision to start my own company was not appreciated by my family as they were concerned about my job security," said Badr. After almost four years of self-learning and training, Battahi launched 'SociWork' in 2015.

This transition of switching profession was by far the toughest decision of his life. But with time, he became a social media expert and his agency got good clients from different walks of life including actors, singers, dancers and influencers. By promoting other talents, Badr and his company got tremendous recognition across the UAE. Today this man has followers more than a million on Instagram and the portrayal of his lavish lifestyle is a dream for many aspiring businessmen. Choosing the path of entrepreneurship is by far his best decision to date.

In 2018, Mr Battahi launched another brand named 'Richsneaker'. It offers a wide variety of sneakers for the millennials and the youth. Surprisingly in a year's time, it clocked in more than 1 million sales. Badr El Battahi has now reached the top of his game and is one of the most inspiring businessmen. As far as his qualification is concerned, Badr El Battahi even holds expertise in developing websites and apps for android and iOS devices. In future, he aims to invest in businesses related to artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain. According to him, these three will become the pillars of technology and he hopes to run in this race as per the latest technological trends.

