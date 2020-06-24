Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) will showcase the company's latest ePower Stage IC family of products showing how GaN technology's superior performance is transforming power delivery for computing, communications, robotics, and transportation at the PCIM Europe 2020 Digital Days.

The EPC team will be delivering three technical presentations and participating in two panel discussions on gallium nitride (GaN) technology and applications at the upcoming PCIM Europe 2020 Digital Days, July 7 8. In addition, the company will participate in the event's virtual exhibit, showing its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in customers' end products that are rapidly adopting eGaN technology.

In the virtual exhibit, EPC experts will be available to discuss eGaN devices in several applications including: high performance 48 V DC-DC power conversion for advanced computing and automotive applications; high power nanosecond pulsed laser drivers for lidar used in autonomous vehicles; and precision motor drives for robotics and drones.

Technical Presentations and Panels Featuring eGaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts

Stream 1: Si and GaN Integration

A Low Voltage BLDC Motor Drive Inverter Using a Monolithic GaN ePower Stage

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D., Brandon Perez, Yuanzhe Zhang, Henry Qiu

Schedule: Wednesday, July 8th, 11:05 am Central European Time (CET)

Poster Dialogue Sessions (PP140)

GaN FET-Based Ultra-Thin DC-DC Step-Down Converter

Speaker: Jianjing Wang, Yuanzhe Zhang, Michael de Rooij

Schedule: All Day, July 7 8

Poster Dialogue Sessions (PP144)

300 W 48V-12V Digitally Controlled 1/16 Brick DC-DC Converter Using GaN FETs

Speaker: Yuanzhe Zhang, Michael de Rooij

Schedule: All Day, July 7 8

Panel Session

Power GaN: Past Present Future

Speaker: Alex Lidow

Schedule: July 7th, 12:00pm (CET)

Panel Session

GaN Devices the Game Changer

Speaker: Alex Lidow

Schedule: July 8th, 12:45pm (CET)

PCIM Europe (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion) is the leading international exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management. International exhibitors inform visitors about the newest products, trends and developments in the power electronics industry. PCIM Europe is the forum for technologies for the whole value chain of the power electronics industry, from the components to the intelligent system.

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride-based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (lidar), and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost-efficiency.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005111/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger, tel: 908.475.5702, email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com