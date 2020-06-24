Workday, Inc.: Workday Delivers Hyper-personalized Employee Experiences With Solutions to Navigate a Changing Workplace

Workday Help Offers Complete HR Service Delivery With Case Creation and Management for Fast, Thoughtful, and Intuitive Issue Resolution



Workday Journeys Creates Personalized Experiences to Guide Employees Through Moments That Matter

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc (https://www.workday.com/) . (https://www.workday.com/) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html) , today announced the availability of Workday Help and Workday Journeys-new solutions that extend the power of Workday People Experience (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management/people-experience.html) , the company's latest machine learning-driven employee experience. Workday Help is a comprehensive HR service delivery application that provides more intuitive case management, and Workday Journeys enables organizations to create personalized experiences that guide workers through critical moments and transitions, such as onboarding or becoming a manager. Both products will help employers better engage and support employees while making work more personal and productive for their people.

Concurrently, Workday announced the availability of Workday People Analytics (https://blog.workday.com/en-us/2020/focusing-on-people-to-make-companies-stronger-than-ever.html) -an augmented analytics application that identifies top workforce risks and opportunities and delivers these insights in easy-to-understand story form. The new solutions complement the entire Workday suite of applications including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Financial Management, and Workday Adaptive Planning (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/enterprise-business-planning.html) to further help customers-which include more than 65 percent of the Fortune 50-navigate challenges around COVID-19 (https://www.workday.com/en-us/pages/covid-19.html) and returning to the workplace, (https://www.workday.com/en-us/covid-19/return-to-work.html) as well as (https://www.workday.com/en-us/covid-19/return-to-work.html) advance diversity and inclusion (D&I) (https://www.workday.com/en-us/company/about-workday/belonging-and-diversity.html) .

New Experiences for New Needs

In a changing world, employee experience is paramount. The COVID-19 pandemic and recent uprising around social injustice have disrupted lives and brought on various challenges around health, wellbeing, and productivity. In times of crisis and uncertainty, organizations need to create an experience that meets newer workforce and workplace expectations-one that fosters confidence, ensures safety and health, and promotes the wellbeing of employees while also providing the tools and technologies they need to get work done.

Workday People Experience, a new employee experience available on desktop and mobile, was intentionally designed to support every person on their individual path, and uses machine learning to provide relevant insights, recommendations, and assistance along the way. Workday People Experience uniquely leverages data in Workday about a person's role, most-used tasks, tenure, and more, to deliver the information they need and the tasks they need to perform. This allows for more intuitive self-service, empowering employees to get instant answers-from anywhere, at any time-while enabling HR operations teams to focus on more strategic work.

Customers can enhance their employee experience with the following solutions:

Workday Help . Workday Help is an HR knowledge and case management application that enables employees to get answers to commonly shared questions, and when self-service isn't enough, the ability to connect with an HR help team member to get the support they need. For example, if an employee falls ill or is otherwise negatively impacted by COVID-19, they could first read a knowledge article outlining new leave and benefits policies relevant to their role and geography, while also surfacing their personal benefit elections. If needed, they could open a case to ask specific questions about the leave process, which would then be routed securely and confidentially to the HR team so the organization can track it and assist that person. Uniquely, case solvers have insight into past conversations and contextual information from Workday-greatly reducing the time and effort and therefore cost required for case resolution.



"Employees want and deserve experiences that are individually tailored for them and cut the steps from question to answer. A connected digital experience fuels engagement and alignment at work-and it's more important than ever in times like this," said Pete Schlampp, executive vice president, product development, Workday. "Weaving machine learning into Workday's underlying platform enables these hyper-personalized experiences for intuitive HR case management and self-service guidance in moments that matter, to empower people in their work and ultimately, drive productivity that will help accelerate business growth."

