riskmethods offers free learning opportunities to help organizations create more resilient supply chains in the wake of COVID-19

riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, has launched The riskmethods Supply Chain Continuity AcademyTM to help organizations successfully navigate the COVID-19 recovery journey and beyond. The Academy will provide procurement and supply chain professionals with the opportunity to gain knowledge, actionable insights and proven strategies through thought leadership content, best-practice presentations, and interactive workshops with leading experts.

"Threats and risks to the supply chain are nothing new, but for many procurement and supply chain professionals, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 disruption served as a wake-up call," said Heiko Schwarz, CRO and Founder, riskmethods. "We believe continual education plays a big role in providing leaders with the know-how they need to recover from this pandemic and master supply chain risk moving forward. Our goal is to empower procurement, supply chain and business executives everywhere to learn, act and confidently chart the go-forward course for their organizations."

The Academy will kick off with a four-part webinar series that examines how organizations can move from crisis mode and recovery into the new normal, with a focus on gaining visibility, managing risk exposure and building resilience. Expert speakers include: Greg Schlegel, Founder of The Supply Chain Risk Consortium, Prof. Dr. Erik Hofmann, Director at Institute of Supply Chain Management at the University of St. Gallen, and Jan-Henner Theissen, Transformational Leader Digital Procurement Expert and Founder of targetP!.

"Enterprises need to fundamentally shift their approach to supply chain risk management," said Jan-Henner Theissen, Digital Procurement Expert and Founder at targetP!. "While this pandemic took almost everyone by surprise, there are a number of lessons and proven strategies that businesses must learn to recover today and more effectively handle the next crisis. I'm excited to partner with riskmethods on this critical educational initiative."

The initial sessions include:

Secure Supply: Don't just react to risk anticipate it (August 5): This webinar will discuss how to actively monitor new and emerging threats, anticipate risks, and create action plans to reduce exposure while ensuring continuity of supply in times of crisis.

"With the aftershocks of the coronavirus expected to affect supply chains for the foreseeable future, education will play a key role in supply chain and procurement leaders' recovery plans," said Prof. Dr. Erik Hofmann, Director at Institute of Supply Chain Management at the University of St. Gallen. "I'm looking forward to working with riskmethods to provide organizations with the resources they need to enhance their supply chain resilience as they enter and navigate the 'new normal.'"

As part of riskmethods' efforts to help supply chain and procurement professionals become more risk aware, last month the company released The riskmethods Supply Chain Continuity ProgramTMa recovery framework that offers essential strategies, critical considerations and supply chain best practices to react faster and avoid disruptions before they occur.

For more information on The riskmethods Supply Chain Continuity AcademyTM and to register for the upcoming webinar series, visit our website at: riskmethods.net/academy/sessions.

riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit https://www.riskmethods.net/ or connect with us on LinkedIn.

