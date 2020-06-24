Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest supply chain network optimization engagement for a personal protective equipment company

The client is a renowned personal protective equipment manufacturer based out of the US. The manufacturing company was looking forward to leveraging Quantzig's expertise in supply chain optimization to enhance its existing supply chain operations. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the client was facing a sudden surge in demand that they had never witnessed earlier. Thus, this PPE manufacturer approached Quantzig to address the current challenges of their supply chain network.

About the client: The client is a pioneer in the field of personal protective equipment and worker safety equipment. This personal protective equipment manufacturer produces more than 10,000 products including adhesives, fire protection, window films, and laminates.

The client's challenges included:

Surge in demand for personal protective equipment Lack of real-time updates on market demand

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Streamline supply chain operations Reduce lead time by 46.3% Mitigate the bullwhip effect on the supply chain

By collaborating with Quantzig, the client embarked on a supply chain network optimization journey that mainly revolved around fulfilling the needs of their customers and improving lead time by leveraging advanced supply chain network optimization solutions. To help the PPE manufacturer address the challenges, the supply chain network optimization experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that led to an end-to-end transformation of their supply chain network. Quantzig's experts also developed an analytics dashboard that provided real-time demand updates to help drive supply chain efficiency..

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions provided predictive insights on:

Mitigating the effects of supply chain disruptions Designing inventory replenishment plans Streamlining supply chain operations

