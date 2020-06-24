Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced the successful deployment of market data and colocation facilities at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX ALC Australian Liquidity Centre). Options' clients co-located within these top tier exchanges can now avail of ultra-low latency market access and managed hosting directly at source for both the ASX Equities and Derivatives.

Options has successfully deployed colocation infrastructure at the exchange as part of its aggressive 2020 global platform expansion. Currently, the firm's premier managed colocation services are available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. In addition to its successful deployment at ASX, Options has also announced strategic plans for further expansion into Equinix SY2 in Sydney and Equinix ME1 in Melbourne.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Today's announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia and Asia. The launch of the firm's New Zealand office is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring its sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers in the region and follows the appointment of Jun Ashida to the executive team as Managing Director for Asia.

Options' Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Morrow, commented, "As latency sensitive clients seek the latest liquidity sites, they look to Options to connect them with agility to the highest quality data sources available. Australia is fast becoming one of the hottest colocation sites in the Asia-Pacific region. Having already taken clients live in ASX and SY2, we now have firm interest in ME1, placing Australia well and truly on the Options network."

Options' Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

