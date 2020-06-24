Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut, Layer Transfer), Product (RF FEM, MEMS), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025. The improved performance offered and low operating voltage required by SOI wafers, growing use of SOI wafers in consumer electronics, and increase in investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players in the SOI ecosystem are factors driving the growth of the SOI market across the globe.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158

The RF-SOI wafer type segment led the SOI market in 2019.

The RF-SOI wafer type segment accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide acceptance of RF-SOI in advanced Long-term Evolution (LTE) smartphones. Almost all smartphones use RF-SOI wafers in their RF Front-end Modules (FEMs) and antenna switches. Leading players offering RF-SOI include Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Simgui (China).

Moreover, foundry players are also launching new wafers based on RF-SOI in the market. For instance, in September 2018, GlobalFoundries (US) started the production of its mobile-optimized 8SW 300 mm based on the RF-SOI technology platform. 300 mm RF-SOI is used in FEM applications, including 5G, IoT, and wireless communication.

The smart cut technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the SOI market in 2020.

The smart cut technology segment is expected to lead the SOI market during the forecast period. Smart cut technology is a proprietary technology of Soitec (France) and is used for wafer bonding and layer splitting. Soitec offers this technology to most of its wafer manufacturing partners, including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Simgui (China). Smart cut technology enables wafer manufacturers to transfer a thin layer of crystalline material from one substrate to another. Moreover, this technology is more flexible as compared to other technologies. It offers high uniformity and excellent bonding interface in wafers and controls their thickness variability.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market"



130 - Tables

66 - Figures

192 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the SOI market in 2020.

Europe is expected to lead the SOI market in 2020. The market in Europe is projected to experience increased traction during the forecast period due to the presence of several leading players such as Soitec (France) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) in this region. Moreover, it is also a hub for automotive players. Ongoing technological advancements in its automotive sector are expected to increase the demand for SOI wafer-based products in the region, thereby fueling the growth of the SOI market in Europe.

Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), SUMCO (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Israel), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), MagnaChip Semiconductor (South Korea), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics (SVM), Inc. (US), EV Group (US), Ultrasil LLC (US), Siltronix Silicon Technologies (France), and WaferPro (US) are some of the major companies operating in the SOI market.

Related Reports:

Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, InP, SiGe, SiC, GaP), Product (LED, RF, Optoelectronics, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunications, General Lighting, Military & Defense, Datacom, Automotive), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

System in Package Market by Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Package Type (BGA, SOP), Packaging Method (Flip Chip, Wire Bond), Device (RF Front-End, RF Amplifier), Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-silicon-on-insulator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/soi-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg