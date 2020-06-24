CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Pennsylvania

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce a new franchise location joining its expanding network of mobile repair stores. The franchise congratulates Fady Kased on the opening of his second CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Belle Vernon in Pennsylvania.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Belle Vernon, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/belle-vernon-pa/

"We are thrilled to now be extending our services in Belle Vernon, with the help of the CPR Belle Vernon team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "I can guarantee Fady and his staff will deliver quality repair services to the local community residents."

Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania is located in Fayette County, just south of Pittsburgh. It lies along the Monongahela River and adjoins two other counties, Westmoreland to the north and Washington County, on the other side of the river. Belle Vernon, which is French for "beautiful green," was originally laid out by Noah Spears in 1813. The community houses roughly 1,040 residents and is home to several locally-owned restaurants and cafes. CPR Belle Vernon is directly south of Interstate 70 near multiple fast food and shopping areas.

"I'm happy to provide affordable repair solutions to yet another local community," said owner Fady Kased. "My team and I are eager to get started on this new franchise opportunity with the CPR network."

In addition to CPR Belle Vernon, Fady also helps manage CPR Cell Phone Repair Greensburg, which is operated in the Greater Pittsburgh area. His employees are thoroughly trained and committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Each location services broken and malfunctioning electronics such as cell phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and MP3 players.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Belle Vernon is located at:

850 Rostraver Rd

Belle Vernon, PA 15012

Please contact the store at 724-243-3555 or via email: repairs@cpr-bellevernon.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/belle-vernon-pa/

Fady's other store, CPR Greensburg, is located at:

5105 State Route 30 Suite B

Greensburg, PA 15601

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

