Partnership with Achates Power Kicks-off New Engineering Unit to Focus on High-Efficiency Internal Combustion Technologies

Ricardo North America (Ricardo), engineering specialists in advanced propulsion, software and thermal management, has added to its powertrain design and development expertise with the launch of a team in Southern California and a partnership with technology start-up Achates Power. The announcement comes on the heels of Ricardo's recent partnership agreement with Excel Engineering which will supply engine and emissions testing capabilities for Ricardo transportation clients and reflects the company's vision to increase investment resources in future technologies, according to Ricardo North America President Marques McCammon.

"We're building a culture of disciplined innovation at Ricardo that combines the structure of established product companies in the Midwest with the innovation and agility of companies on the West Coast," says McCammon, who, in October 2019, joined Ricardo North America, the U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based Ricardo plc. "Expanding our powertrain capabilities in California gives us the ability to better align with leadership from organizations like CARB, provide automotive-scale thinking to the defense sector and align with innovators like Achates Power, a long-time leader in generating engine solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles."

The Ricardo-Achates Power partnership will continue the advancement and application of Achates Power technology for domestic automakers who seek internal combustion engine solution that increase vehicle and fuel efficiency while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We aspire to work throughout Southern California with businesses like Achates Power, and government agencies connecting with the local community of innovators to accelerate our path to cleaner transportation," says McCammon, who manages offices in Detroit, Chicago, Silicon Valley and the newly opened facility in Carlsbad, north of San Diego.

Achates Power, based a couple miles south of the new Ricardo facility, develops opposed-piston internal combustion engine technology for international clientele. The staff of engineers and scientists work with engine companies to license designs, development and test tools, software and patents for applications that reduce CO2.

"I've had a long, healthy respect for Ricardo and I'm excited Achates Power can play an important role by working them as they begin scaling up in Southern California," says Achates Power Chief Technical Officer Fabien Redon. "It's a nice synergy. Both companies are located in the San Diego area; we both develop cleaner, more efficient engines and our first order of business is to support Ricardo as they work on an expanding set of opposed piston internal combustion engine projects."

Ricardo plc, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1915, is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy that is focused on providing quality engineering solutions on high efficiency, low emission, class-leading product innovation and robust strategic implementation. Ricardo North America, based in Detroit, is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc since the 1990s. The collective client list includes some of the world's major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com and https://automotive.ricardo.com/us.

Achates Power, Inc. was founded in 2004 with the mission to build cleaner, more efficient engines. The San Diego-based company has an experienced staff of engineers and scientists focused on applying their proven technical know-how and expertise, coupled with the industry's leading-edge testing, simulation and analysis tools. Achates is backed by top private equity firms Sequoia Capital Partners, RockPort Capital Partners, InterWest Partners and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit www.achatespower.com.

