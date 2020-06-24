A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest workforce analytics engagement

The functionalities of human resources division are changing rapidly due to several factors. Once guided by assumptions and instincts, modern HR managers are now looking to leverage workforce analytics to drive business efficiency and improve employee management.. The client- a global wealth management advisory and an investment banking firm based out of Germany was looking forward to devising a workforce planning process to improve its employee retention rate.

Engagement Overview

With operations spread globally, the client is a pioneer in the field of investment banking and asset management services. Facing a two-fold increase in employee churn rate and a sharp decline in profits, the investment banking firm approached Quantzig looking to leverage its expertise in workforce analytics to devise and deploy a workforce planning model that would help them tackle such challenges.

"Workforce planning solutions help in predicting the percentage of the workforce that are most likely to churn," says a workforce analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Since the investment banking firm was facing several challenges related to churn and employee engagement, Quantzig's experts conducted a qualitative survey to understand the factors leading to high churn rates. A detailed analysis of the client's challenges revealed that the existing workforce planning model was not aligned with the organizational requirements. Hence, our workforce analytics experts built a new data model to ensure it was aligned with the goals and objectives they wished to achieve. As a result, the client was well-equipped with insights that helped them enhance retention rates and drive better outcomes.

By adopting a strategic workforce planning process the client was able to:

Save $50,00,000 by retaining the best talents

Witness a 15 percent increase in employee retention rates

