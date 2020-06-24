The "Banking Market In Poland 2018-2020, CEE Banking Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Banking Market in Poland 2020-2022 describes the present market structure and recent trends in the market and also provides short-term estimates of key banking volumes for the years 2020 through 2022.

Compared to the 2019 edition, it has been fully revised and now contains 116 pages. When preparing this report, the publisher responded to feedback received from its clients and incorporated several improvements that make this new issue even more reader-friendly and informative.

Banking volumes have continued to grow steadily during 2019 and in Q1 2020. Client deposits at banks reached PLN 1.43 trillion after a 5% jump in Q1 2020 while client loans increased to PLN 1.26 trillion in Q1 2020, recording a 4% QoQ growth.

The recent change in key volumes was balanced across all client segments. However, faster growth in deposits than in loans resulted in increasing liquidity within the sector. Total banking assets followed positive trends in client segments and they exceeded PLN 2.1 trillion as of March 2020.

Companies Mentioned

Alior Bank

BNP Paribas

Getin Noble Bank

ING Bank

mBank

Millennium

Pekao

PKO Bank Polski

Santander

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Macroeconomic Overview

Poland General overview

Poland vs. other consumer markets in Europe, 2019

Key macroeconomic indicators, 2015-1Q2020

Foreign trade statistics, C/A balance, FDIs, 2015-2019

Unemployment, wages salaries, 2015-2019

Disposable income in households, 2015-2019; income distribution 2018

Consumer confidence Index evolution, 2011-Apr.2020

Warsaw Stock Exchange Turnover, Market cap and indexes, 2014-2019

2.1. Banking Market General Trends

CEE banking markets: Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019

CEE banking penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2019

Structure of the Polish Banking System, 2019

Evolution of banking assets by groups of owners (domestic/foreign), 2015-2019

Top 10 foreign investors in the Polish banking market, 2019

Banking assets evolution (LCU, EUR), 2015-1Q2020

Banking assets evolution by groups of banks, 2015-1Q2020

Top 10 commercial banks, market shares, ownership, 2019

Evolution of market shares for top commercial banks, 2016-2019

Concentration of the banking market, 2017 vs. 2019 (Assets, Branches, ATMs, HH Index)

Deposits of non-financial clients by segment, 2015-1Q2020

Loans to non-financial clients by segment, 2015-1Q2020

Deposits and loans of financial clients, 2015-1Q2020

Foreign funding evolution, 2015-1Q2020

Non-performing loans value and NPL ratios by type of business segment, 2017-Mar.2020

Non-performing retail loans, ratios by type of product, 2007-1Q2020

2.2. Banking Market Regulatory Overview

Regulatory overview: Regulatory bodies in the Polish banking market

Central Bank interest rates and mandatory reserve policy, Jan. 2017- May 2020

Inter-bank interest rates, Jan 2011 April 2020: (WIBOR 3M, Polonia O/N)

Basel II/CRD implementation status, Capital requirement, own funds and CAR ratio for banks, 2014-2019

Bank outlets by type of bank, 2015-1Q2020

Employment in commercial banks, bank assets per employee evolution, 2015-1Q2020

Direct employee costs evolution, 2014-2019

ATM number and transaction value evolution 2014-2019, ATM players, May 2020

POS number and transaction value evolution 2014-2019, POS players, 2019 H1

3. Retail Banking

Demographic trends determining future number of bank clients, 2020-2030F

Cash in circulation, cash vs. deposits ratio, 2015-1Q2020

Household deposits evolution, split local vs. foreign currency, 2015-1Q2020

Household deposits by type (current vs term) and by client sub-segments, 2018-1Q20

TOP banks serving household sector, market shares, 2019

Current account penetration in Poland, Bank account holders demography, 2016

Bank account penetration gap: Poland vs. Europe, 2017/2018

Current accounts of individuals (ROR) at major banks, 2017-2019

Internet use and Internet users in Poland, 2019

Number of accounts with online access and number of online accounts actively used, 2014-2019

Top banks by number of active mobile app users, 1Q 2020

Key mobile payment services in Poland classified by origin of funds, 2019

Investment funds assets evolution, domestic and foreign funds, 2015-1Q2020

Investment funds top 10 players, March 2020

Personal Financial Assets (PFA) structure and evolution, 2016-2019

Loans to household sector by type, evolution, 2015-1Q2020

Mortgage to household sector by currency- outstanding value, 2015-1Q2020

Mortgage to household sector new sales, 2015-2019

Consumer lending outstanding evolution, 2015-1Q2020

Consumer lending new loans, 2015-2019

Financial intermediaries: Value and number of loans sold, 2018

3.1. Payment Cards

Cards issued by type, 2014-2019

Cards payments: Poland vs. Europe, growth vs. market development stage, 2016-2018

Cards payments: International comparison, card payments value, volume, cards issued, 2018

Card transactions by type (cashless, cash), share of cash transactions, 2014-2019

Credit card transactions values, volumes, per card evolution, 2014-2019

Top players in credit cards business, co-branding partners, 2019

4. Corporate Banking

Corporate subjects by size, number, employment, revenues and profits, 2018

Corporate subjects, revenue and profit evolution, 2014-2019

Number of firms by turnover (with 10+ employees), 2019

Corporate subjects, regional distribution, 2019

Corporate deposits and loans evolution, 2015-1Q2020

Top players in the corporate banking market, market shares in deposits and loans, 2019

Brokerage business, top players, shares of investors groups, 2014-2019

Leasing market, structure by industry, top players, 2014-2019

Factoring market, top players, 2014-2019

Non-treasury debt securities market, 2015-2019

5. Banks' Profitability

Nominal rates on loans and deposits by segment, implied interest margins, Jan. 2017-Mar.2020

Commercial banks profitability tree, 2016-2019

Top 5 commercial banks profitability tree peers comparison, 2019 (PKO, Pekao, Santander, mBank, ING)

Segment reporting (1/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2019

Segment reporting (2/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2019

Commercial banks revenue, costs and profits composition, 2019

Impact of 140bp rate cuts of Mar-May 2020 on the bottom line as expected by major banks in Poland (in 2020)

6. Banks' Valuation and M&A Activity

Share price performance in the stock market for key listed banks in Poland, Jan. 2017- May. 2020

Market multiples for major listed banks in Poland, May 2020

Strategic control map for major listed banks in Poland, May 2020

Efficiency of top banks in Poland Cost to income, Assets/Personnel/Branches benchmarks, 2019

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (1/4), 2005-2008

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (2/4), 2009-2011

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (3/4), 2012-2016

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (4/4), 2017-2020

New entrants, 2014-2017

7. Top 5 Banks Profiles

PKO Bank Polski

Bank Pekao

Santander

mBank

ING Bank

8. Mid-term Forecasts

Forecast household loans deposits, 2020-2022F

Forecast corporate loans deposits, 2020-2022F

Forecast banking assets, 2020-2022F

9. Notes on Methodology

