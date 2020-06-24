The "Banking Market In Poland 2018-2020, CEE Banking Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Banking Market in Poland 2020-2022 describes the present market structure and recent trends in the market and also provides short-term estimates of key banking volumes for the years 2020 through 2022.
Compared to the 2019 edition, it has been fully revised and now contains 116 pages. When preparing this report, the publisher responded to feedback received from its clients and incorporated several improvements that make this new issue even more reader-friendly and informative.
Banking volumes have continued to grow steadily during 2019 and in Q1 2020. Client deposits at banks reached PLN 1.43 trillion after a 5% jump in Q1 2020 while client loans increased to PLN 1.26 trillion in Q1 2020, recording a 4% QoQ growth.
The recent change in key volumes was balanced across all client segments. However, faster growth in deposits than in loans resulted in increasing liquidity within the sector. Total banking assets followed positive trends in client segments and they exceeded PLN 2.1 trillion as of March 2020.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Macroeconomic Overview
- Poland General overview
- Poland vs. other consumer markets in Europe, 2019
- Key macroeconomic indicators, 2015-1Q2020
- Foreign trade statistics, C/A balance, FDIs, 2015-2019
- Unemployment, wages salaries, 2015-2019
- Disposable income in households, 2015-2019; income distribution 2018
- Consumer confidence Index evolution, 2011-Apr.2020
- Warsaw Stock Exchange Turnover, Market cap and indexes, 2014-2019
2.1. Banking Market General Trends
- CEE banking markets: Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019
- CEE banking penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2019
- Structure of the Polish Banking System, 2019
- Evolution of banking assets by groups of owners (domestic/foreign), 2015-2019
- Top 10 foreign investors in the Polish banking market, 2019
- Banking assets evolution (LCU, EUR), 2015-1Q2020
- Banking assets evolution by groups of banks, 2015-1Q2020
- Top 10 commercial banks, market shares, ownership, 2019
- Evolution of market shares for top commercial banks, 2016-2019
- Concentration of the banking market, 2017 vs. 2019 (Assets, Branches, ATMs, HH Index)
- Deposits of non-financial clients by segment, 2015-1Q2020
- Loans to non-financial clients by segment, 2015-1Q2020
- Deposits and loans of financial clients, 2015-1Q2020
- Foreign funding evolution, 2015-1Q2020
- Non-performing loans value and NPL ratios by type of business segment, 2017-Mar.2020
- Non-performing retail loans, ratios by type of product, 2007-1Q2020
2.2. Banking Market Regulatory Overview
- Regulatory overview: Regulatory bodies in the Polish banking market
- Central Bank interest rates and mandatory reserve policy, Jan. 2017- May 2020
- Inter-bank interest rates, Jan 2011 April 2020: (WIBOR 3M, Polonia O/N)
- Basel II/CRD implementation status, Capital requirement, own funds and CAR ratio for banks, 2014-2019
- Bank outlets by type of bank, 2015-1Q2020
- Employment in commercial banks, bank assets per employee evolution, 2015-1Q2020
- Direct employee costs evolution, 2014-2019
- ATM number and transaction value evolution 2014-2019, ATM players, May 2020
- POS number and transaction value evolution 2014-2019, POS players, 2019 H1
3. Retail Banking
- Demographic trends determining future number of bank clients, 2020-2030F
- Cash in circulation, cash vs. deposits ratio, 2015-1Q2020
- Household deposits evolution, split local vs. foreign currency, 2015-1Q2020
- Household deposits by type (current vs term) and by client sub-segments, 2018-1Q20
- TOP banks serving household sector, market shares, 2019
- Current account penetration in Poland, Bank account holders demography, 2016
- Bank account penetration gap: Poland vs. Europe, 2017/2018
- Current accounts of individuals (ROR) at major banks, 2017-2019
- Internet use and Internet users in Poland, 2019
- Number of accounts with online access and number of online accounts actively used, 2014-2019
- Top banks by number of active mobile app users, 1Q 2020
- Key mobile payment services in Poland classified by origin of funds, 2019
- Investment funds assets evolution, domestic and foreign funds, 2015-1Q2020
- Investment funds top 10 players, March 2020
- Personal Financial Assets (PFA) structure and evolution, 2016-2019
- Loans to household sector by type, evolution, 2015-1Q2020
- Mortgage to household sector by currency- outstanding value, 2015-1Q2020
- Mortgage to household sector new sales, 2015-2019
- Consumer lending outstanding evolution, 2015-1Q2020
- Consumer lending new loans, 2015-2019
- Financial intermediaries: Value and number of loans sold, 2018
3.1. Payment Cards
- Cards issued by type, 2014-2019
- Cards payments: Poland vs. Europe, growth vs. market development stage, 2016-2018
- Cards payments: International comparison, card payments value, volume, cards issued, 2018
- Card transactions by type (cashless, cash), share of cash transactions, 2014-2019
- Credit card transactions values, volumes, per card evolution, 2014-2019
- Top players in credit cards business, co-branding partners, 2019
4. Corporate Banking
- Corporate subjects by size, number, employment, revenues and profits, 2018
- Corporate subjects, revenue and profit evolution, 2014-2019
- Number of firms by turnover (with 10+ employees), 2019
- Corporate subjects, regional distribution, 2019
- Corporate deposits and loans evolution, 2015-1Q2020
- Top players in the corporate banking market, market shares in deposits and loans, 2019
- Brokerage business, top players, shares of investors groups, 2014-2019
- Leasing market, structure by industry, top players, 2014-2019
- Factoring market, top players, 2014-2019
- Non-treasury debt securities market, 2015-2019
5. Banks' Profitability
- Nominal rates on loans and deposits by segment, implied interest margins, Jan. 2017-Mar.2020
- Commercial banks profitability tree, 2016-2019
- Top 5 commercial banks profitability tree peers comparison, 2019 (PKO, Pekao, Santander, mBank, ING)
- Segment reporting (1/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2019
- Segment reporting (2/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2019
- Commercial banks revenue, costs and profits composition, 2019
- Impact of 140bp rate cuts of Mar-May 2020 on the bottom line as expected by major banks in Poland (in 2020)
6. Banks' Valuation and M&A Activity
- Share price performance in the stock market for key listed banks in Poland, Jan. 2017- May. 2020
- Market multiples for major listed banks in Poland, May 2020
- Strategic control map for major listed banks in Poland, May 2020
- Efficiency of top banks in Poland Cost to income, Assets/Personnel/Branches benchmarks, 2019
- Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (1/4), 2005-2008
- Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (2/4), 2009-2011
- Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (3/4), 2012-2016
- Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (4/4), 2017-2020
- New entrants, 2014-2017
7. Top 5 Banks Profiles
- PKO Bank Polski
- Bank Pekao
- Santander
- mBank
- ING Bank
8. Mid-term Forecasts
- Forecast household loans deposits, 2020-2022F
- Forecast corporate loans deposits, 2020-2022F
- Forecast banking assets, 2020-2022F
9. Notes on Methodology
