Pantaflix expects a tough FY20, followed by a strong recovery in FY21. The COVID-19 shutdown has disrupted current productions and the release of previously finished films, weighing heavily on FY20 revenue. EBIT should retrench less, given efficiencies put in place. With production hopefully resuming later in the year, the content pipeline should start unwinding. The Pantaflix VoD (video on demand) platform is building its presence in a busy market and has some interesting B2B opportunities. The group is looking for cost savings, which may include the sale or spin-off of operations. Due to COVID-19, broker forecasts are currently withdrawn.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...