Vaibhav Pratap Singh, senior analyst from South Asian thinktank the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, tells pv magazine about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian solar sector, green finance and other investment prospects.pv magazine: How do you think the post-Covid-19 economic situation will affect the growth of solar in India? Vaibhav Pratap Singh: The performance of large solar assets in the country, and [the] world over during the period of lockdown, has been noteworthy. In India, upholding the must-run status [of renewable energy assets] resulted in … limited renewables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...