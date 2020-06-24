UC Berkeley SkyDeck: Berkeley Skydeck Teams Up With P&G Ventures To Host Skydeck's P&G Ventures Pitch Challenge July 28th

Looking for impactful consumable technologies, the Pitch Challenge will foster collaboration and innovation with Berkeley's entrepreneurial network; applications due Friday, July 10

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / UC Berkeley SkyDeck, the startup accelerator of the University of California at Berkeley, is announcing the upcoming Berkeley SkyDeck P&G Ventures Pitch Challenge. The challenge will be sponsored by the early-stage startup studio within Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), P&G Ventures. The pitch will take place virtually Tuesday, July 28. Applications--open to U.S.-based entrepreneurs--will be accepted through July 10. To apply, click here.

The goal of the Pitch Challenge is to identify startups, entrepreneurs, and inventors that are improving how people care for their families, clean their homes, and elevate their wellbeing.

Ten finalists will virtually pitch live to a panel of judges. The winner will be awarded $10,000 and potential to partner with P&G Ventures and mentorship opportunities from SkyDeck, including the possibility of being admitted as one of the "HotDesk" startups to SkyDeck's incubator program. Additionally, SkyDeck will encourage participation from its community of advisors, mentors, current founders, alumni, and investors and open the pitch challenge to the public. For more event information, click here.

"SkyDeck has a remarkable ecosystem and global expertise, and we are thrilled to connect our deep network with P&G Ventures," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, SkyDeck. "Partnering with Berkeley SkyDeck will allow P&G Ventures to create a bridge to more talent and innovation, build enduring brands, bring new ideas to help solve big problems, as well as find groundbreaking consumer products that will improve people's lives."

As an organization, P&G Ventures provides funding and access to P&G's experts, resources and capabilities to help entrepreneurs, inventors and startups to discover and create products and brands that solve people's needs in such areas as chronic conditions, sleep, non-toxic home and garden, women's wellness, personal performance and more.

"It is exciting to see P&G, with 183 years of touching consumer lives through innovating in areas that matter to consumers, come together with Berkeley, which has a rich history fostering startups, to provide this opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs developing products for some of society's toughest problems," said Julie Setser, Vice President P&G Ventures R&D and Berkeley Alum.

Richard Hanbury, Founder & CEO of Sana Health One, a winner from the most recent challenge said, "It was an honor to win the Venture Challenge against some really great companies. The award brought with it some very valuable advice and mentorship with P&G which continues to aid us in our mission to help people all over the globe."

The Pitch Challenge is looking for consumable technologies that create meaningful differences in people's lives and in categories that are outside the areas where P&G currently provides solutions. Submissions will be accepted starting now through June 25. Judges at the event will include two executives from P&G Ventures and three from Berkeley SkyDeck. For more information, click here.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e5DFlnRnxcztlttO3Z9aWfkWImBWy1sY

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

Berkeley SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's global startup accelerator. Named by Forbes as one of the top five university accelerators, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator that provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, providing returns directly back to UC Berkeley via the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top institutional VCs like Sequoia and Mayfield. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 250 advisors, 50 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised over $1.2 billion in aggregate. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159

www.hottomato.net

SOURCE: UC Berkeley SkyDeck

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594989/Berkeley-Skydeck-Teams-Up-With-PG-Ventures-To-Host-Skydecks-PG-Ventures-Pitch-Challenge-July-28th