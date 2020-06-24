12-slot BRIC module format extends switching capability of popular matrix switch models 40-562 40-558

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced 12-slot BRIC configurations for two of its popular PXI matrix switch models. The 1Amp 40-562B BRIC12 modules can hold up to 18 matrix daughtercards with up to 3168 crosspoints. The 0.5Amp 40-558 BRIC12 modules can also hold up to 18 matrix daughtercards, offering up to 9216 crosspoints, making it the industry's highest capacity PXI matrix switch module.

Like previously available 2, 4 and 8-slot versions, the new 12-slot 40-562B and 40-558 modules feature an internal screened analog bus that maximizes signal integrity. Some other competing solutions require the interconnection of multiple matrix modules, which adds complexity because of the added cabling and it also can reduce signal quality. The internal bus also minimizes the cost and complexity of cable assemblies to the device under test (DUT) and instrumentation. Internal isolation relays on the internal bus can reduce stub length issues, which provides improved signal quality. Pickering has a standard range of cables for the BRIC family and can construct custom cable assemblies for all its PXI modules.

Depending on the configuration, the BRIC12 40-558 models can support 1-pole matrix sizes up to 1512x6, 1152x8, 756x12 and 576x16 and the 40-562B models can support 1- and 2-pole matrix sizes up to 792x4, 396x8, 198x16 or 90x32. All models are constructed using the world's smallest and highest reliability ruthenium reed relays from Pickering Electronics, offering >109 operations to give maximum switching confidence with long life and very stable contact resistance. Extensive accessory support is available, including Pickering's diagnostic tools-Built-in Relay Self-Test (BIRST) and eBIRST Switching System Test tools, which provide a quick and simple way of finding relay failures within the modules. Spare relays are fitted to the modules to facilitate easy maintenance with minimum downtime.

Comments Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager, Pickering Interfaces: "These 12-slot PXI BRIC models extend the switching capacity offered by our existing BRIC2, BRIC4 and BRIC8 units and simplify the task of creating large matrices in PXI. Typical applications include automotive and aerospace ECU and semiconductor package testing."

A product video is available at: https://info.pickeringtest.com/hubfs/pil/pil-videos/bric-12-pxi-matrix-video.mp4?t=1592510798332

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005600/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com



Or agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com