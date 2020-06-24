Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020
Heftige Insiderkäufe deuten auf bevorstehendes Mega-Event hin!?
WKN: 907928 ISIN: FR0000035818 
Stuttgart
24.06.20
15:40 Uhr
110,80 Euro
+0,20
+0,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESKER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESKER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,80112,0018:20
24.06.2020 | 18:05
Esker and KPMG Netherlands Strengthen Reseller Partnership

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. - June 24, 2020 - Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutionsand pioneer in cloud computing, along with KPMG Netherlands, part of the global network of professional services firms offering leading audit, tax and advisory services, today announced the extension of their reseller partnership. As part of the agreement, KPMG Netherlands will provide consultation, implementation, and support for Esker's Procure-to-Payand Order-to-Cashsolutions.

Building on the collaboration announced last year, KPMG Netherlands has successfully marketed Esker's cloud-based Account Payable solution and will now manage first-line maintenance and support, as well as future joint marketing events. This partnership has enabled Esker to further develop its presence in the Netherlands and internationally, and allowed KPMG Netherlands to deliver value-added services to businesses on their digital transformation journey. The successful alliance has resulted in more knowledgeable teams equipped with expert information and skills for customers.

Built with industry-leading AI and RPA technology, Esker's intuitive, cloud-based platform allows businesses to power their digital transformation across the cash conversion cycle. KPMG Netherlands' customers will benefit from greater efficiency, accuracy, visibility and cost savings.

"Esker's intelligent automation software, combined with KPMG's process excellence expertise, help our mutual customers transform their finance organization into a future-proof profit center," said Joris Juttmann, Partner Digital Process Excellence at KPMG Netherlands.

"We are extremely pleased with the initial results of our collaboration with KPMG Netherlands, which has generated signed contracts for our Accounts Payable solution across all ERP systems, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "We will continue to grow our partnership and together, help companies accelerate the cash conversion cycle and transform the way customers and suppliers interact."

About KPMG Netherlands
KPMG in the Netherlands is part of a global network of professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The company operates in 153 countries and has 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

About Esker
Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerIncand join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

Attachment

  • Esker_KPMG_June2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51aa4ae5-ec69-40db-af6b-f777a46e47cc)
