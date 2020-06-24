Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo: Oakland Foreclosure and Real Estate Law Firm Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, a foreclosure and real estate law firm based out of Oakland, California is pleased to announce that they have launched their newly redesigned website. The firm boasts over 50 years of combined experience.

The law firm is proud to state that their new website was completely redesigned from the ground up. As such, when clients now visit the site, they will find that they can navigate the website more easily and promptly find the resources that they need. Furthermore, the website has also been completely optimized for all mobile devices, which means that users accessing the website from their phones or tablets can expect full functionality and speed. More information about the law firm can be found on the company Facebook page.

The law firm's dedication to their clients is evident across the board. Estavillo says, "At the Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, we treat every client with a unique, personalized approach that is designed to help without passing on the hefty big firm costs. When you become our client, you can be sure that you will be treated with respect, empathy and understanding. We will meet with you to assess your situation and find the strengths and weaknesses of your case as well as work with outside experts to help you succeed with your case."

The law firm assures all clients that their services are still available despite the ongoing pandemic. To ensure the safety of both their clients and their team, they have made necessary changes to their business processes including offering a completely virtual engagement process.

The services provided by Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo have earned the firm a strong positive reputation amongst their clients. For instance, they currently hold an AVVO rating of 8.1. In a recent 5-Star review, Eric says, "After six other law firms and countless sleepless nights and overwhelming stress, we were fortunate to find and meet Jason, Yolanda and the team! Jason is the most knowledgeable attorney we have found in this field and is genuinely a kind and caring person. It is this winning combination that took us through nearly nine years on the battlefield with our bank to a final victory! Our home means so much to our family, and thanks to Jason, we look forward to our home being enjoyed by our family for many generations! We are forever grateful! If you have any issues with your bank, we highly recommend Jason Estavillo and his team! He is absolutely the best! Thank you, Jason!"

Those who want to learn more about the Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo and their services are welcome to visit the company's website. They encourage interested parties to get in touch with them directly via email or phone. Clients can also contact the office through the online form on their website. Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share media and communicate with their clients.

For more information about Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C., contact the company here:



Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C.

Lyn Garrison Estavillo - Marketing Director

(510) 982-3001

info@estavillolaw.com

1330 Broadway, Suite 501

Oakland, California 94612

SOURCE: Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595100/Oakland-Foreclosure-and-Real-Estate-Law-Firm-Launches-New-Website-to-Better-Serve-Clients