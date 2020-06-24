Regulatory News:

On 3 May, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announced that it had secured new financing facilities guaranteed by the French and the Spanish States to ensure liquidity facing the current COVID-19 crisis and prepare operations to restart.

In light of recent rumors, the Group reminds that it stated on 3 May that given the market uncertainties post COVID-19 sanitary crisis it would actively continue its efforts to streamline its costs base and at the same time, consider the adaptation of its capital and debt structure to the evolutions of the business environment.

The company has started to work on this adaptation and, among the various possible options, may entertain contacts. There are no certainties about the different associated options.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

