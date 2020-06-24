WillScot Corporation: WillScot and Mobile Mini Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Merger

Companies Target July 1 Closing Date

BALTIMORE and PHOENIX, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) ("WillScot") and Mobile Mini, Inc. (Nasdaq: MINI) ("Mobile Mini") announced that, at their respective special meetings of stockholders held today, over 95% of WillScot and Mobile Mini stockholders present voted to approve the issuance of the merger consideration and the merger agreement, respectively, and the stockholders of each company voted in favor of all other proposals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction combining WillScot, a leading specialty rental services provider of innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, with Mobile Mini, a leading provider of portable storage solutions serving customers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.



The transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The combined company will be named WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. as of the closing of the transaction and the combined company's common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WSC".

The final vote results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies' separate Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC after certification by each company's inspector of elections.

About WillScot Corporation

WillScot trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from approximately 120 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world's leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 200,500 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,800 units. Mobile Mini's network is comprised of 155 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as the information in this press release speaks only as of June 24, 2020 or such earlier date as specified herein. WillScot and Mobile Mini disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to WillScot, Mobile Mini or any person acting on behalf of either party are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. This press release relates to the Proposed Transaction. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, WillScot filed a registration statement on Form S-4. The documents filed by WillScot with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge from WillScot by requesting them by mail at WillScot Corporation, 901 S. Bond Street, Suite 600, Baltimore, Maryland 21231. The documents filed by Mobile Mini may also be obtained free of charge from Mobile Mini by requesting them by mail at Mobile Mini, Inc., 4646 E. Van Buren Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Mobile Mini's website at www.mobilemini.comor the WillScot investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com.

Contact Information

WillScot:

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscot.com

Mobile Mini:

Emily Tadano

etadano@mobilemini.com