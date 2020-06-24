Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company will also host its second quarter 2020 earnings release teleconference on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 107 0289 United States: +1 844 304 0775 International (Other): +1 970 297 2369

Callers should reference Conference ID 3198275

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2gcbxhi.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An audio replay of the call will be available online at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on July 30, 2020.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

